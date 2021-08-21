Colorful chalk drawing welcomes students back to Oak Knoll School

Students who returned to Oak Knoll School on Thursday were greeted by a colorful chalk drawing, courtesy of the Chalk Granny aka Mary Kay Mitchell. That’s Victor one of the school’s crossing guards pictured.

Long-time residents know that it was local artist Connie Tamaddon who created the drawing of Ollie the Otter, the school’s mascot, many years ago.

Emailed principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki: “We are so grateful to have school open for every student every day. The laughter in the halls is contagious!”

Photo courtesy of Oak Knoll School (c) 2021