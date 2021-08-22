Flamingo flocking returns to Menlo Park as fundraiser for Girl Scout Troop 62410

In an effort to raise funds for a trip to Switzerland this summer, Girl Scout Troop 62410 is bringing back flamingo flocking. You can order flamingos and have them show up in a yard of your choice. It is a great way to do something fun and different at the start of the school year and is only available through September.

Whether it’s a surprise for someone’s birthday, a party decoration, or simply because you want to spice up your yard, a flock of 19-20 flamingos will stay for a few days before migrating to another yard. Contact the troop via email at GSTroop62410@googlegroups.com.

Donations will go towards the cost of attending an international Girl Scout camp at Our Chalet in Switzerland. Our Chalet is one of five world centers of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. It is located in the Swiss Alps and has been in operation since 1932. The troop will participate in outdoor activities such as rock climbing and hiking, interact with scouts from around the world, and learn about other cultures.

This trip also marks the troop’s 10th anniversary and will be a great way to celebrate our time together before going to college. Order your flock today!

Author Sidney Loftman is a Troop member