The Chinese Kitchen Garden is topic on August 26

In this special event for gardeners and cooks on Thursday, August 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, learn how to grow and enjoy a wide variety of Asian vegetables with gardener, home cook, and author Wendy Kiang-Spray.

Wendy, author The Chinese Kitchen Garden, will join the Menlo Park Library for a combination cooking demo/garden talk. Register online.

Wendy’s family has a strong culinary and gardening tradition. In her book, she blends the story of her family’s cultural heritage with growing information for 38 Chinese vegetable (including tips for how and when to improve soil, make compost, and sow seeds) and 25 traditional recipes, like congee, dumplings, and bok choy stir-fry.

Wendy will be making a delicious, garden-fresh Stir-Fried Bitter Melon and Tofu, and you can cook along, if you like! Download the recipe now!