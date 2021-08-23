Which Came First is just one of the new delights at Flea Street

We admit to being a bit of a sucker for fried chicken and ventured to Flea Street recently to sample Chef Bryan Thuerk’s take on the bird. A recent addition to the menu, it’s called Which Came First—crispy Fogline chicken, summer vegetables, poached egg, lemon velouté and parsley salad. Verdict: Delicious!

While there, we enjoyed a cocktail with owner Jesse Cool who let us know about some recent changes. You can now dine at the rustic BARn area outside. “We’re kept the hay bale seating but are adding custom built low tables for you to enjoy food with your drinks from Eloy’s Bar,” she says.

Indoors, Flea is offering limited seating on a walk-in basis with a proof of vaccination at the remodeled dining room which is spacious and airy. New commercial grade HEPA filters have been installed, walls opened, and new windows put in place with an eye on the safety and comfort of indoor environments now and into the winter months.

While we were there, Chef Bryan popped out of the kitchen to pose for a photo.

Flea Street (3607 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park) is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5:30 to 9:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021