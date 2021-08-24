Windy Hill performs at Portola Town Center on August 26

Ryan Breen returns home with his Windy Hill bluegrass band playing the first (free) concert in over 18 months on Thursday, August 26, at the Portola Town Center from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Joining Ryan will be Brandon Godman, John Gooding, Hailey Pexton, and Matthew P Dudman.

While the band is steeped in the traditional style, they’ve cultivated their own distinct bluegrass sound. The balance between their love for classic bluegrass and keenness for exploring fresh musical ideas defines their style and approach, and makes them a fan-favorite for music lovers of all types.

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, picnic, and beverages. Face masks are required if you are not vaccinated; optional for the fully vaccinated.