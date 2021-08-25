Menlo Park residents are invited to take the Housing Element Update Community Survey

The City of Menlo Park is working to improve housing options for everyone in the community. We need your help! Take the Housing Element Update Community Survey!

We need your help to identify community values and priorities for this major planning effort.

Survey in English

Encuesta en español

Your participation will be used to:

• Gain a better understanding of community values and priorities.

• Create a foundation for future conversations about possible solutions and policy changes, which will be discussed further at community meetings in the coming months.

• Enter you into a drawing to win one of twelve $25 gift cards to local businesses.

Learn more and sign up for updates online.

In addition, there will be a Housing Element Update Community Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.