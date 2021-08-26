Menlo Park Climate Team encourages City Council to implement Climate Action Plan

More than three dozen Menlo Park residents have joined 350 Silicon Valley’s new Menlo Park Climate Team, with the goal of supporting implementation of the City Council’s Climate Action Plan (CAP). The bold goal of the CAP, written by Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission and adopted by the council in 2020, is zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Frengiz Surty, Climate Team Lead, said: “Our residents are concerned about climate change and, as innovators and doers, they want our city to take action. Working on the Climate Team will give people a chance to spread the word that our City Council has an excellent Climate Action Plan. But it needs to be implemented in order to work for us.”

The Menlo Park Climate Team will work to help the community reach targets specified in the CAP:

• Convert 95% of existing buildings to all-electric energy sources (more than 40% of Menlo Park’s greenhouse gas emissions come from burning natural gas in residential and commercial buildings).

• Set city-wide goals for increased use of electric vehicles (EVs) and decreased gasoline sales.

• Expand EV-charging access to multifamily and commercial properties.

• Reduce vehicle miles traveled by 25% or an amount the Complete Streets Commission recommends.

• Eliminate use of fossil fuels in city operations.

• Develop a plan to protect our community from sea-level rise and flooding.

California Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) recently endorsed the new Climate Team. “I’m pushing legislation to remove barriers to electrification, and I’m excited that cities like Menlo Park are working at the local level on policy and awareness campaigns to get people to electrify their homes,” Becker said.

Mitch Slomiak, the founder of Menlo Park’s Green Ribbon Citizen’s Committee and a former member of the city’s Environmental Quality Commission, has worked for years to advance awareness of climate change in Menlo Park and applauds the team’s formation. Today, he calls the trajectory of climate change catastrophic. “Looking back at climate scientists’ predictions, we see that all of the worst-case scenarios are already playing out…ahead of schedule. We have time, but very little,” said Slomiak.

Diane Bailey, Executive Director of Menlo Spark (a nonprofit helping Menlo Park become climate neutral), interpreted the latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. “ We’re already experiencing disastrous impacts of human-caused climate change and are locked into significant warming and direct impacts for decades, even if we drastically cut carbon emissions,” said Bailey.

“Among many impacts, Menlo Park can expect a 30% increase in the number of extreme heat days by 2030. And a more than 130% increase in the number of warm nights—from 12 to 28—by 2030, with increased mortality when there’s no nighttime cooling.

“It’s hard to imagine continuing to use fossil fuel equipment in our community, even small appliances like gas dryers, when we know that we must stop using fossil fuels ASAP to reduce carbon emissions to zero.”

The Climate Team has several initiatives in the works:

• Create broad awareness of the Climate Action Plan and the health and economic benefits it will produce for current and future residents.

• Build vocal, grassroots support for all decisions the City Council must make to implement the CAP.

• Encourage residential and commercial property owners to transition buildings to clean, all-electric energy, including publicizing financial incentives that can make the change affordable and equitable.

• Promote use of EVs, including incentives for purchasing new and used vehicles. (Residents are demonstrating growing interest. The California Energy Commission reported that 30% of vehicles purchased in Menlo Park in the first half of 2021 were Zero Emissions Vehicles.)

The Climate Team invites Menlo Park residents of all ages and backgrounds to join the team. No specific climate change or scientific knowledge is required to participate, and volunteers can contribute with whatever time they have available. To join, email MenloPark@350siliconvalley.org