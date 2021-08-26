WHOA! calling for entries to Art of the Horse exhibit

WHOA! (Woodside-area Horse Owners Association) is inviting artists to participate in the Woodside Art of the Horse juried equine art exhibition. Created to celebrate the beauty and nobility of horses in our lives, Woodside Art of the Horse reveals the unique visions of equine artists portraying their favorite subjects.

Woodside Art of the Horse kicks off the Woodside Day of the Horse weekend with an artists’ reception on Friday night, October 8, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Woodside Village Church. Refreshments, live music, and more will accompany this exhibition of equine art.

Awards will be presented in two categories: Artists over age 18, and Youth Artists age 18 and under. Everyone is invited to join in celebrating this year’s Day of the Horse theme, Oktoberfest. Woodside Art of the Horse will continue on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

New this year will be an online silent auction, which will kick off live at the reception and continue for one week. Artists are welcome to donate items to the silent auction, whose proceeds will support the mission of WHOA! to preserve the fundamental role of horses in maintaining the rural character of the Town of Woodside and neighboring foothill communities, to enhance opportunities for equestrian activities, and to promote the enjoyment of horses in all their various roles. For more information about donations to the silent auction email: art@whoa94062.org

Woodside Art of the Horse is open to all artists. Artwork must be the original work of the artist, and may be in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, graphic and charcoal, colored pencil, photography, sculpture, mixed media, miniatures, jewelry, or high quality crafts, as long as the artwork celebrates the horse. No giclées or computer generated art will be accepted.

Artists will submit two to three pieces for jury selection, in any combination of mediums or all one medium. There are no size limitations except for sculptures, which may not exceed 60 lbs. and sculptors must provide a pedestal for display of their work. Paintings must be framed. Gallery wrap is acceptable providing the artwork extends and covers all sides of gallery wrap.

Young artists age 18 and under will have their own live (not online) Youth Art Show, from which images will be chosen for the 2022 Young Equine Artists Calendar. Youth artists will also be awarded prizes and raffle items. Watch the WHOA! website and the WHOA! Facebook page for how to enter the Youth Art Show.