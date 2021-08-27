Achieving a commitment to excellence in education for all is topic on August 31

Students of color, those with fewer economic advantages, and those with differing learning, communication, or behavioral styles display significant disparities in academic achievement, when compared to their more advantaged peers. These less-advantaged students are overrepresented in special education programs and the disciplinary system, but underrepresented in accelerated programs.

This session (number two of five), scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31, will highlight issues related to equity in schools, examining the interpersonal, institutional, and instructional impediments in our educational system that place some students at risk. Let by Mary Montle Bacon, Ph.D., explore what barriers should be removed to transform school cultures into institutions settings committed to excellence for all. Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.