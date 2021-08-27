School bus routes return, plus other transit changes affecting Menlo Park

Significant transit service changes are coming soon to Menlo Park.

Caltrain service changes, effective Monday, August 30, 2021, will see service returning to pre-pandemic levels. Schedule highlights include the return of the popular Baby Bullet express trains during peak hours, limited stop and local midday trains to create two times an hour midday service, and better timed connections to/from BART at Millbrae Station. To welcome back riders, Caltrain is offering a special 50% off all fares promotion during September.

SamTrans recently expanded its service, including the return of “school tripper” routes. School day service has resumed on Route 80 (serving Oak Knoll School), Route 81 (serving Menlo-Atherton High School), Routes 82, 83, 84 (serving Hillview Middle School) and Route 88 (serving Encinal School). For more information on school trippers, please visit SamTrans Get2School webpage.

The City of Menlo Park operates the M3-Marsh Road Shuttle and M4-Willow Road Shuttle, which connects Menlo Park Caltrain and the business parks near Bohannon Drive, Constitution/Jefferson Drives, and O’Brien Drive. This free service is open to everyone, offering both Caltrain riders and local residents a way to get to work in the business parks.

In coordination with the Caltrain Aug. 30 schedule changes, the M3-Marsh Road Shuttle and M4-Willow Road Shuttle will be changing their schedules to sync with the Caltrain connections during peak hours. For the upcoming shuttle schedule changes, please visit the Menlo Park shuttle website.