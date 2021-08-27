Spotted: Horses grazing at Webb Ranch

by Linda Hubbard on August 27, 2021

One of the pleasures of walking up and down the hills of Ladera is spotting the horses grazing at adjacent Webb Ranch. These were photographed in the early morning light.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

Linda Craig August 27, 2021 at 5:54 pm

My daughter, Tina, had a horse, from Woodside Junior Riders, who boarded at Webb Ranch. She had to earn money to pay for the board. She now owns a property in Coulterville (Mariposa County) with her two horses, one dog, and one cat. A lifelong horse-lover.

