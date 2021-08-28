Housing Element Update pop-up event set for August 29

Stop by to learn more about the Housing Element Update project, Safety Element update and creation of our community’s first Environmental Justice Element at the Menlo Park Farmers Market on Sunday, August 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

These pop-up events are intended to be an informal way to meet people where they are and garner comments in a relaxed setting.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and encourage people to complete the Housing Element Update community survey.

English survey: publicinput.com/HousingElement

Encuesta en español: publicinput.com/HousingElementES

Please take the survey by August 29, 2021.

You can find additional information and subscribe to the Housing Element project email updates online.

InMenlo file photo of peppers at Menlo Park farmers market (c) 2015