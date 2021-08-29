Flea Street celebrates its 41st anniversary – this year with diners at its tables

by Linda Hubbard on August 29, 2021

When Jesse Cool arrived at Flea Street yesterday, she found the restaurant festooned with balloons and a menu created to celebrate 41 years of diner favorites.

“[Chef] Bryan and my children and the staff created such a lovely sweet celebration,” said Jesse. “We’ll keep the menu at least a few weeks. I feel so fortunate!”

Check out the menu online (which we really enjoyed, including some of the earliest items!)

Last year’s 40th celebration was virtual due to the pandemic. Reporter Carolyne Zinko captured Jesse’s story along with the Zoom gathering.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

 

