Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Música con Nathalia / Music with Nathalia on August 31

Join the Menlo Park Library in bilingual music and fun for children and their grownups on Tuesday, August 31, from 10:00 to 10:30 am with Nathalia, a bilingual children’s singer songwriter based in Georgia.

She will be presenting a virtual music class in English and Spanish. During the interactive class, parents can expect their children to learn a number of concepts through singing, dancing, musical stories and more.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.