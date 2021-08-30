Attend a disaster preparedness town hall on August 31

Join Sequoia Healthcare District for a Town Hall meeting with Sandra Firpo, Emergency Services Specialist / CERT Program Manager for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, and Barbara Wood, Red Cross Disaster Responder on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

Sandra and Barbara will share stories about their work in the field, and give timely and relevant advice on how you can better prepare yourself and your family in the event of a disaster.

In light of the recent natural disasters impacting California, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Sandra Firpo is an Emergency Services Specialist with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department. She works in the Office of Emergency Services of SMCFD, managing the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.

Barbara Wood is a 33-year resident of San Mateo County and a retired reporter for The Almanac. She has been a Red Cross volunteer for 15 years, participating in 28 national disaster assignments in 10 states.

Parents, students, educators, health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This special Town Hall presentation is sponsored Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.