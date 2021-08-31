Menlo Park police arrest burglary suspect thanks to an alert resident

On August 31, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Menlo Park Police officers responded to the 300 block of Lexington Drive. A resident/victim reported she was alerted to a person looking into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her residence, which was caught on video surveillance. She was able to provide the subject’s description and direction of travel.

Within minutes, officers arrived on sceneand located a subject matching the description, hiding in the driveway of a residence a short distance from the victim’s home. The suspect was positively identified as Johnathan Reelfs, a 34- year-old male from Oakland.

A canvass of the neighborhood was conducted and a backpack was located nearby, along with a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Additionally, car keys were located in Reelfs possession and were determined to be associated to a vehicle that was parked on the same block, which was stolen from Millbrae.

Reelfs was taken into custody and booked into San Mateo County Jail for multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

The police department values our partnership with our community to keep our city safe. We would like to thank the resident who called the police in a timely manner and assisted the police in arresting this individual.

This case is under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.