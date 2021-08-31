Parker Brown honored as Eagle Scout in backyard celebration

Due to the pandemic Parker Brown’s Boy Scout Troop 206 isn’t currently holding group activities. But Parker’s family and friends gathered last Sunday in his Menlo Oaks backyard for his Eagle Scout Court of Honor.

The honor came as a result of a service project he completed last year—making and donating 1,300 masks to Ronald McDonald House at Stanford Children’s Hospital, which was running out of masks at the time.

“I didn’t do it all my myself,” he explained. “I had the help of about 60 volunteers, each of whom had a different task.”

It was twin sister Madison who taught him how to use a sewing machine. He used the sew-it-yourself face mask pattern from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Among those honoring Parker was state senator Josh Becker (pictured right); Michael McAdams, Menlo School coach; and Laura Boudreau, CEO of Ronald McDonald House.

Since the founding of Scouting less than 3% of Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. It is not just an award; those who earned it as youth continue to earn it every day as adults.

What’s next for Parker, who is a sophomore at Menlo School? “I’m helping with my brother’s troop but am really focusing on school and sports and looking ahead to college,” he told InMenlo.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021; top shows Parker with Scout District Representative David Fichou; photo of Parker and twin sister Madison courtesy of Brown family.