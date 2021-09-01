Menlo Park resident Alice Weil returns to Portola Art Gallery in September

Vistas and Vignettes — oil paintings by Menlo Park resident Alice Weil — are on display at Portola Art Gallery though the month of September 2021..

“After a long absence from Portola Art Gallery, I’m back and thrilled to be the featured artist in September,” emailed Alice who was one of the first artists profiled on InMenlo. “I hope you can stop by gallery on the 10th or 11th, I’ll be there both days.”

This show combines her classic landscape paintings with a new collection of vibrant, traditional still life paintings celebrating spring color.

Alice was born in San Francisco and was inspired to practice art at a very early age by a close family friend and neighbor. She reminisces: “To this day, the smell of turpentine, linseed oil, and paint take me back to that studio in the hills, filled with easels, paintings, and a kind old painter. Who knows what sparks a lifelong artistic journey?”

Alice has studied with the California Academy of Painters, Stanford University, and the Palo Alto Art Center. In addition to participating in numerous group and solo exhibits, Alice has paintings in private collections throughout North America and Europe. More information is available on her website.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

Frances Freyberg contributed to this post; “Spring in a Terracotta Pot” (11×14″, oil) is one of the featured artworks in Alice Weil’s September exhibit “Vistas and Vignettes” at the Portola Art Gallery.