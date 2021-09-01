Take a look at California’s wild political history on September 2

by Contributed Content on September 1, 2021

Just in time for another anniversary of California statehood—and another unusual election season—the Menlo Park Library will take a look at our state’s rich and sometimes wild political history!

On Thursday, September 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, learn about pivotal elections that demonstrated the power of voters to change the course of history, and hear the seldom-heard backstories behind those elections. Register online.

Explore:

  • Voting rights issues in California from the 1849 constitution on, including African Americans, Chinese Americans, and women
  • The innovative campaign that women waged to get the vote
  • The California Progressive Party (AKA California Bull Moose), which put women’s suffrage, the initiative, recall and referendum on the 1911 ballot
  • The 2003 Gubernatorial Recall election

The presenters are Steve Swatt, Susie Swatt, and Jeff Raimundo, who along with Rebecca Lavally, wrote the books Game Changers: Twelve Elections That Transformed California; and Paving the Way: Women’s Struggle for Political Equality in California.

