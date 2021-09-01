Woodside’s First Friday looks at Ugly Nature on September 3

by Contributed Content on September 1, 2021

Ugly Nature: The Hidden Joys of Bugs, Bats, Weeds and Vacant Lots is Charles Hood’s topic on Friday, Sept. 3, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online. ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779; password: art

