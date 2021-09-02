Learning music is fun for Doris Harry — and she can show your family why

Menlo Park resident Doris Harry was directing a music school in the ’80s when she and one of her colleagues couldn’t find learning material that they could embrace. So she and her husband, along with another couple, founded Candlepower Press.

“At the time, we really were burning our candle at both ends,” she says about what she characterizes as a “labor of love.”

“Our theory books are fun — puzzles, mazes, crosswords — in a format that makes the students want to do more.”

After the partner couple eventually pulled out of the project and her husband died, Doris managed to keep the small business going — at least until the pandemic hit. “We’re a print to order company now,” she says.

She explains that all but one of her CDs has a book attached. “It’s a great set up for doing music at home. The CDs are singable, and parents can read along. There’s a craft, too. The books and CDs are wonderful for grandparents to have when the grandkids visit.”

Doris is currently offering a special bundle: Out of the Music Box/ Sing along with Grandma D, Zach, and Jesse; Cookin’ Up Fun with Grandma D: Let’s be Friends and Over in the Meadow; and Sing with Grandma D: 100 childhood favorites at the special price of $27.00 (reduced from $53.80).

Learn more on the Candlepower Press website.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021