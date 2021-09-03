Camper in Menlo Park celebrates its third anniversary

Camper marked its third anniversary last night, and as has been our custom, we were there to celebrate with owners Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel and partner Logan Levant.

Like other dining establishments in downtown Menlo Park, Camper has shifted and changed what with the various closures and rules related to the pandemic. But it’s now open six days a week serving dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Reservations recommended.

Greg brought over a new dish, one still in the process of refinement. It turned out to be the best ahi tuna I’ve ever tasted and probably the first for my spouse, who usually stears clear of raw fish. Not this time, he scooped it up with the same enthusiasm as I did.

What made it unique was the teeny tiny pieces of stone fruit mixed with some avocado and herbs — the perfect complement to the ahi. So, so good. And as the photo hopefully shows, it was just as pretty to look at!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021