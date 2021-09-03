What’s with all the bunnies in Menlo Park?

That was the question asked when my husband and I encountered a group of Menlo Park residents who live between downtown and Hillview School.

Our backyard is overrun with squirrels. And thanks to abundant ivy, we’ve had a couple of battles with rats. But bunnies have been kept at bay, but not so evidently just a few blocks away.

“I wondered for awhile if I was seeing just the same bunny multiple times,” said Ellen Holmes. “But I finally saw a group together.”

These do appear to look like the cute pet bunny variety. All escaped from their Easter hutches?

Photo by Ellen Holmes (c) 2021