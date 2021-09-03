What’s with all the bunnies in Menlo Park?
That was the question asked when my husband and I encountered a group of Menlo Park residents who live between downtown and Hillview School.
Our backyard is overrun with squirrels. And thanks to abundant ivy, we’ve had a couple of battles with rats. But bunnies have been kept at bay, but not so evidently just a few blocks away.
“I wondered for awhile if I was seeing just the same bunny multiple times,” said Ellen Holmes. “But I finally saw a group together.”
These do appear to look like the cute pet bunny variety. All escaped from their Easter hutches?
Photo by Ellen Holmes (c) 2021
John Donald September 03, 2021 at 1:01 pm
I think these little brown bunnies are wild. We saw one in our backyard in the Willows a few weeks ago.
Enrique September 03, 2021 at 1:49 pm
Cottontail rabbits. They are wild and common in Los Altos too. They were eating my lawn so I had to put a fence next to the bushes around it. They still visit every once in a while but not as frequently. They’ve likely moved on to a neighbor’s lawn.