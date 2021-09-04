Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee is accepting applications

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) advises the Parks and Recreation Commission on activities, events and programs for Menlo Park youth.

YAC consists of a maximum of 12 high school students grades 9-12 who serve minimum one-year terms from September to May. Students who live in Menlo Park city limits are eligible to apply for the 2020-2021 term.

The YAC will meet one to two times per month on Thursdays from 6:00–7:30 pm during the school year. Meetings are currently being held virtually.

Deadline to submit is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021; submit an application.

Contact Teen Librarian, Gina Feil for more info gifeil@menlopark.org