Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Bingo Schmingo Music on September 7

by Contributed Content on September 4, 2021

Join us for a session of early-learning fun, with Kathleen Rushing of Bingo Schmingo Music on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register online.

During the program, Rushing sings and interacts with her audience, offering creative musical, language and social experiences to promote phonemic awareness, rhythm and rhyme. Kathleen involves children in crafting new innovations to her songs, allowing for playful and meaningful language experiences.

