Parent Info Session on LEGO Robotics League on the Peninsula set for September 9

Is your 9-14 year old child interested in LEGOs, problem solving, or being part of a team?

If so, please join us Thursday, September 9, at 7:00 pm on Zoom to hear the tale of eight local Menlo Park kids who formed their FIRST Robotics LEGO League (FLL) team, the “RobOtters,” three years ago.

We will outline how your child can become involved in FLL and talk about their “RobOtters” experiences and their progression to compete in international competitions.

Please RSVP to CoachEric@RobOttersFLL.com to register, or just join this link on Sept. 9th at 7:00 pm.

Photo shows Menlo Park’s Rob-Otters team competing in First Lego League, Nov. 2019