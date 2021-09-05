Selby’s is re-opening on September 7

Selby’s is reopening for indoor dining on Tuesday, September 7. Dinner will be served five nights a week, Tuesday through Saturday, 5:00 to 9:00 pm.

Bacchus Management Group opened Selby’s in July 2019 but was forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the restaurant offered nightly family meals for takeout and delivery and briefly reopened for indoor dining. In October 2020, management decided to close completely until the restaurant could operate at full capacity.

The two-story, old Hollywood-inspired restaurant will reopen with a brand-new three-course menu for $65. Each course offers a variety of offerings, guaranteeing something for everyone.

For starters, guest can enjoy a classic Wedge Salad with Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg, and Blue Cheese or Tuna Tartare with Shio Koji Vinaigrette and Toast. A few entrees to note are the Chicken Parmigiana with San Marzano Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese; Poached Atlantic Salmon with La Ratte Potatoes, Savoy Cabbage, and Hazelnuts; and a Bone-In Pork Chop with Braised Endive, Honey Crisp Apple, Sauce Charcuterie. Specialty dishes such as Beef Wellington, Lobster Vol-au-Vent, and caviar service will be offered at supplemental prices. (Of course, the luxurious Black Label Burger with Époisses and Australian Black Truffle will also be available.) For dessert, Selby’s’ Midnight Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Fudge is making a comeback, along with the Old-Fashioned Cinnamon Sugar Crullers with Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Reservations are encouraged; however, walk-ins are always welcome. Seating in the bar/lounge is first-come, first-served.

Photos by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2019