Mitchell Johnson paintings on exhibit in Cape Cod

Sixteen Years in Truro/Selected Paintings 2005 – 2021 it the title of an exhibit by Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson at the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill from September 7 to 17. For locals who might be vacationing in he area, there is an opening reception on September 9 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Shown here is “Green Door & Towel,” 2021 20×30 inches oil/linen.