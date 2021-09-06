Visit the California Museum virtually on September 9

Commemorate the 171st anniversary of California statehood with a virtual visit to the California Museum in Sacramento on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Explore how people came to California and shaped the modern state in this virtual tour spanning the history of Californians from its Native peoples and Gold Rushers to the transcontinental railroad builders, tech-boomers and beyond.

You’ll also get a look at “Women Inspire,” the California Museum’s all-new long-term exhibit featuring the stories of more than 250 Golden State women from the 1700s to present, who inspire change and reflection on the ongoing struggle for equality.