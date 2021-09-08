Arts at St. Bede’s resumes with Evensong commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

The Arts at St. Bede’s concert series, in collaboration with the St. Bede’s choir & friends, will present three outdoor musical services during September in St. Bede’s courtyard.

A 4:00 pm Evensong on Sunday, September 12 will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Readings and prayers have been specially selected by the Rev. Daniel Spors to reflect the occasion, and the choir will sing plainchant canticles and psalms along with a beloved anthem or two and hymns for all to sing.

A free-will offering will be taken, with all donations going to Episcopal Relief & Development’s efforts to assist the earthquake victims in Haiti.

On September 19, Compline will be sung at 6:00 pm. Another Evensong is planned for 4:00 pm. on September 26, featuring the Short Service by Thomas Tallis, which will be followed by a recital in the church given by organist Angela Kraft Cross.

“We are cautiously working to reschedule the Arts Series events that were cancelled in the spring of 2020, and hope to have more information to share in the coming weeks and months,” emailed Music Director Katherine McKee.

Photo courtesy of St. Bede’s