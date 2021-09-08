Emergency Preparedness Drill set for September 11 at Holbrook Palmer Park

by Contributed Content on September 8, 2021

Once a year, Atherton and surrounding communities come together for a fun, free, immersive, and educational emergency preparedness experience. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, September 11 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at Holbrook Palmer Park.

The drill offers a realistic opportunity for neighbors to see how to work together after a community-wide disaster, when first responders may not be available right away. The drill will follow county protocols when it comes to Covid.

Sign up today at getreadyatherton.org/drill.

