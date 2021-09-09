Urgent need for blood donations, especially 0+ and 0-

Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is facing an urgent need for all blood types coming out of the Labor Day holiday and is asking local residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to meet the immediate needs of patients.

Higher than expected blood usage at our partner hospitals, coupled with lower collections due to holiday donor travel and mobile drive cancellations, has depleted the blood supply. Currently, all blood types are needed — especially O positive (O+) and O negative (O-).

“The pandemic has been a challenging time to collect blood, but it hasn’t slowed down the demand for blood products and currently, we have a number of open appointments,” said SBC Spokesperson Ross Coyle. “It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the community to please consider donating this week.

If you’re thinking about donating for the first time, now is a great opportunity to help save lives. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment at the donation center in Menlo Park located at 445 Burgess Drive; here are the hours.

Anyone who registers to donate during September will get a coupon for a free regular-sized Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich. Appointments can be scheduled online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling 888-723-7831 for same-day appointments.

Donors should be in good health with no cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms. They should eat well prior to donation, drink fluids, and present a photo ID at the time of donation. Eligibility information can be found at stanfordbloodcenter.org/eligibility or by calling 888-723-7831.