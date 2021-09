Retired Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman recalls 9/11 recovery efforts

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, retired Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman recalls recovery efforts in today’s San Francisco Chronicle. Read or listen to him online (may require subscription).

The Chief, who spent 40 years with Menlo Fire, retired last June.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021