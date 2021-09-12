Menlo Mavens is recruiting water polo players ages 19 and up

Emails Alisa Burmeister: “Menlo Mavens Masters Water Polo Club, which has been around Menlo Park for over 15 years, has been out of the water since March of 2020 when Burgess Pool closed down due to the pandemic. We have been longing for fun in the water and sun with our water polo community ever since then.

“The Mavens are finally back in the water, COVID-safe, as of September 5. We are always looking for more women who would like to join in the fun. Anyone interested in more details can email info@menlomavens.org.

“We welcome athletes from 19 years old to their 70’s, and of all skill levels. Our team practices on Sunday mornings from 8:00 to – 10:00 am at Menlo Swim and Sport / Burgess Pool (501 Laurel Avenue). Drop-ins are welcome for a fee of $20.

“Our mission is to promote the sport of water polo by fostering a community focused on lifelong education, fitness, social responsibility, and friendly competition.

“All players MUST have a current USA Water Polo membership.”

InMenlo file photos by Robb Most (c) 2018