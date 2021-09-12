MPCSD Speaker Series begins again on September 14

by Parke Treadway on September 12, 2021

The Menlo Park City School District opens its 2021-22 Speaker Series on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. with a Zoom event for the whole community: 24/6: Giving up Screens One Day a Week to Get More Time, Creativity, and Connection

It features a discussion between author and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tiffany Shlain (pictured)  and Oak Knoll School Counselor Nicole Scott about the neuroscience, psychology and history of a weekly day of rest.

Ms. Shlain will explore how turning off screens one day a week can work wonders on your brain, body, and soul. She makes the case for incorporating this weekly reset into our 24/7 lives, issuing a call to rebalance ourselves and our society.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 6:30 pm.  Register in advance by clicking on the Zoom link here.

You can purchase the speaker’s book through Kepler’s Books by clicking here.

Full MPCSD Speaker Series is available online.

