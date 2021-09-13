Menlo College opens with 100% vaccinated community – hosts Silicon Valley Sculpture exhibit

Menlo College has reached its goal of a 100% vaccinated community against COVID-19, and the campus has fully reopened.

“Few other communities, if any, can boast a 100% vaccination rate. That we reached our goal shows that Menlo students and employees all understand the importance of keeping our campus, and our larger community, as safe as possible,” said Menlo College President Steven Weiner.

The Menlo College COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in April of this year, when it announced that it would require vaccination for all community members by the start of the fall 2021 semester.

With only four medical and religious exemptions granted out of a community of 1,000 students, faculty, and staff, nearly everyone at Menlo College is fully vaccinated. “The majority of our community wanted nothing more than to reclaim the familiar, in-person experience that is the hallmark of our college, which had been missing for the last 18 months,” said Weiner. “It has been a joy to see students and faculty back in the classroom, our student-athletes back in competition, and more broadly, the Menlo College family safely back together on our beautiful campus.”

Those few who are unvaccinated are required to test twice weekly, and all student-athletes must also undergo regular testing for the virus. Antigen self-tests are offered weekly to every other campus member as part of Menlo College’s free testing program.

In the spirit of new beginnings, the Menlo College campus will host the second annual outdoor Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021, taking place September 23-26, in partnership with Menlo Park Public Art.

Fully vaccinated visitors are invited to attend Menlo Athletics competitions, provided they demonstrate proof of vaccination.