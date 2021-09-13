Spotted: Fall foliage center pieces at Taste of Woodside

We attended Taste of Woodside last night, a fundraiser for the Woodside/Portola Valley Rotary Club Foundation and were treated to this pretty fall foliage center piece.

The Foundation supports programs locally and internationally such as the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and Toys for Tots and clean water for villages around the world.

There was good support from local restaurants including Amigos Grill, Buck’s, Donato Enoteca and Menlo Tavern as well as nine wineries along with Don Pilar Tequila. In addition to the center pieces, living plants were provided by Boething Treeland Farms.

The dinner was prepared by local chef Chantal Doinel.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021