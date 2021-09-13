“The Twisties”: Youth Sports, Competition, and Mental Health is topic on September 15

Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, and Naomi Osaka pushed mental health to the forefront of the Tokyo Olympics. How can we keep our young athletes safe, healthy, and balanced?

Steve Smith, PhD, a clinical and sports psychologist, will discuss how parents can support healthy sports participation for their children and teens on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. With humor, wit, and compassion, he gives parents what they need: straightforward, honest information about the realities of youth sports, backed by cutting-edge research. Register online.

In this webinar, Dr. Smith will address the following topics:

– Healthy youth sports participation

– Peak performance under pressure

– Specialization issues in youth sports

– Raising balanced kids

– Goal-setting and the nature of control

Dr. Steve Smith is a Teaching Professor in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology at UC Santa Barbara. He specializes in psychotherapy with athletes, healthy models of youth sport, and diversity issues in personality assessment.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture. The Parent Education Series is a program of The Parent Venture, a nonprofit organization.