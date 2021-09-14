Explore mental wellbeing of local youth on September 15

In recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, the Menlo Park Library will take a look at the challenges facing the mental wellness of local youth, and what we might be able to do to help. The program takes places on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

Suicide poses a public health risk for people of all ages and backgrounds in San Mateo County. It is the second-leading cause of death for youth—and at a higher rate than the state average.

Speakers from the San Mateo County Office of Education and StarVista will share the issues, and some steps toward a hopeful future.

Explore:

– Challenges facing the mental wellness of SMC youth

– Supports in place for schools and communities

– What we can all do to lift the voices of our youth