Visit the National Museum of Mexican Art virtually on September 16

Join the Menlo Park Library for a virtual visit to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, showcasing the dynamic and diverse stories of Mexican identity in North America, on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Nuestras Historias (Our Histories) highlights the Museum’s Permanent Collection to showcase the dynamic and diverse stories of Mexican identity in North America.

The exhibition presents cultural identity as something that continually evolves across time, regions, and communities, rather than as a static, unchanging entity, and features ancient Mesoamerican and colonial artifacts, modern Mexican art, folk art, and contemporary works from both sides of the U.S.–Mexican border.