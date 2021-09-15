Flu Clinic will be held at Hillview Middle School September 18

by Parke Treadway on September 15, 2021

Get your family’s flu shots at conveniently located Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Avenue, Menlo Park. MPCSD is partnering with Safeway Pharmacy to offer this clinic for all ages.

Come by Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm for your shots. They take most insurance (not Kaiser) with no copay. Shots are $40 (regular) and $65 (senior) without insurance.

Walk-ins are welcome, however to help with social distancing, you are encouraged to schedule an appointment here.

