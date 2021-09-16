Novelists talk about bringing California history to life on September 21

September marks the 171st anniversary of California statehood. Mark the occasion with the Menlo Park Library, as our panel of novelists discusses the challenges and triumphs of California history

From the most infamous night in Los Angeles history to the fields of Central California in the 1960s, with plenty of stops in between, join us for a lively panel looking at our state’s history from the fictional perspective on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Novelists John DiSimone, Anne Louise Bannon, and Colleen Adair Fliedner talk with moderator Xina Marie Uhl our state’s glorious and not-so-glorious past and how they use the historical facts to bring their novels to life.