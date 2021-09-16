Peninsula Bridge hosts 9th annual Fun Run from 9/19 to 9/26

Non-profit Peninsula Bridge is hosting its 9th annual Peninsula Bridge Fun Run virtually this year. All Peninsula Bridge families, partner schools and community members are invited to walk, run or bike from Sunday, September 19th thorough Sunday, September 26th.

“Your support is crucial to providing Peninsula Bridge students with the essential academic preparation and personalized support needed to complete college and successfully launch their careers,” said the organization in a press release. “During the pandemic, low-income students faced significant learning losses due to a lack of resources, with early research indicating they may become a full year behind in school. Your donation will help to bridge the education and achievement gap.”

The Peninsula Bridge partner schools participating include Castilleja, Crystal Springs Uplands, Menlo School, The Nueva School, Sacred Heart Schools, St. Matthews Episcopal Day School, and Woodside Priory.

All participants are invited to submit their race day or training photos to be included on the public @PBFunRun instagram page for chances to win prizes courtesy of Sports Basement, Topo Athletic, Fleet Feet, A Runner’s Mind, Jacobson Gould Dermatology, P45 Training and Vuori Clothing. Please send your photos to pbfunrun@gmail.com or simply use #pbfunrun2021 no later than Sunday, September 26th

Special thanks to sponosors Sports Basement, Ocean’s Halo, Powerbar, Coffeebar, Ladera Garden & Gifts, Cardinal Education, and our Lead Sponsor, Reboot Accel.

All donations can be made direct to Peninsula Bridge online. Please reference “Peninsula Bridge Fun Run 2021” when making your donation.