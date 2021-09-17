Redistricting commission wants to hear from you on September 18

Redistricting, or the redrawing of district lines based on population data, is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ensure a fair democratic process at the local level.

Here in San Mateo County, the effort is led by 2021 Supervisorial District Lines Advisory Commission. The commission is seeking your input and ideas for the County’s five supervisorial districts.

The commission’s next meeting will be at 9 a.m. this Saturday, September 18. Learn more at smcdistrictlines.org.

All are welcome to participate. This meeting will have special focus on the following cities and communities:

► East Palo Alto

► Menlo Park

► Redwood City

► Unincorporated North Fair Oaks and other unincorporated communities currently in District 4.

At the hearings and workshops, we would like you to:

► Share your story

► Define your neighborhood or community of interest

► Explain why redistricting is relevant to your community

► Get the tools you need to draw a map of one district or of all five districts

► Share your opinions of the draft maps

► Talk to your neighbors and local organizations

Meeting details:

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Virtual hearing Zoom webinar link. Zoom Webinar ID: 951 1174 2122 Dial-in: 669-900-6833

Don’t have time for more meetings? Submit written testimony about the process or a specific map to districtlines@smcgov.org.