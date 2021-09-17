Shifting Perceptions is theme of Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021 at Menlo College

From September 24-26, more than 30 large-scale outdoor sculptures will be visible for visitors at Menlo College in Atherton for the second annual Silicon Valley Sculpture (SVS2021) fine art fair. This year’s theme is Shifting Perspectives.

“By exhibiting large-scale sculptures in the heart of Silicon Valley, we are increasing access to art in an area where the importance of technology has often surpassed the recognition of other forms of culture,” says Dr. Katharina Bernau,, who heads Menlo Park Public Art (MPPA) and who is the founder/curator of SVS2021, which is a fundraiser for MPPA.

In addition to large-scale fine art sculptures exhibited in a natural environment, the event will include performance art that draws attention to pressing issues facing the Silicon Valley community, such as privacy, equality, displacement.

Highlights include improvised dance performed by New Ballet of San Jose on September 24 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm; panel discussions at 2:00 and 4:00 pm on September 25 and a live auction at Noon on September 26. Opening hours are: 9/24 from noon to 6:00 pm; 9/25 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; 9/26 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The complete schedule is available online.

Participating artists have had sculptures displayed nationwide, from Burning Man to museums, public parks, and universities. All sculptures are for sale and tickets are available in advance.

“SVS 2021 offers viewers the opportunity to refocus their attention on the works of creative and talented artists, displayed to great advantage on our beautiful campus,” said Menlo College President Steven Weiner. “We are changing the whole campus, giving it a different look and the students an uncommon outlook. The theme for the exhibition, Shifting Perspectives, speaks to the opportunity afforded to everyone. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors alike gain new perspectives of themselves, of others, and the world around them, as they step outside of their usual routine to enjoy the uniquely subjective experience that art imparts.”