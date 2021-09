Cooking demonstration on September 22: Latin American Heritage Diet

Join the Menlo Park Library for a delicious cooking demo, as Sarah Anderson, Heritage Diet Curriculum Coordinator for Oldways, teaches us how to make menestra, an Ecuadorian lentil stew; and chimichurri (pictured), an herb sauce common in Argentina and Uruguay. Register online.

Cooking along? Download the recipes!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.