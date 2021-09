Grant workshop for non-profit arts & cultural organization on September 21

The San Mateo County Arts Commission and the San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture will be offering grant opportunities opening Sept. 29 to Oct. 15, 2021 for San Mateo County arts and culture nonprofits.

A workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 will go through the process and answer questions. It will be recorded and available for those that cannot attend. Register online.