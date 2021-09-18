San Francisquito Creek gets cleaned up

We walked along the Menlo Park portion of San Francisquito Creek this morning, and by just passed 10:00 am two families had completed their clean up work, hauling their filled bags up to Creek Drive.

It was part of Coastal Clean Up day sponsored by Grassroots Ecology and the City of Menlo Park with the goal of removing trash and recyclables from the dry creek bed.

The families reported that they’d gotten everything between approximately Yale Avenue and the area just west of El Camino that had water in the creek (from where we do not know!) except for two bulky objects that were too heavy to lift.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021