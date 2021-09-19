City of Menlo Park seeking feedback on next city manager

People who live, work or use services in Menlo Park are invited to provide feedback on what qualities they think the next city manager should possess. The city manager is appointed by the City Council and serves as the chief executive of the city.

With the upcoming retirement of current City Manager, Starla Jerome-Robinson, the City Council has retained The Hawkins Company to conduct an executive search. As part of the process, the city and The Hawkins Company are asking for community input via a brief, five questions survey about the desired qualifications and attributes for the next city manager.

Responses will help the search firm to identify, recruit and evaluate candidates. The survey is available in English and Spanish on the city website through September 30, 2021. All responses are anonymous.

In addition to the survey, the public is also invited to participate in one of the following community forums listed below. The purpose of the forums is to provide the public with more information about the search process and to learn more about what community members are looking for in the next city manager. All forums are virtual and will take place on the following days:

Saturday, September 25, from 11:00 am–Noon, via Zoom

Thursday, September 30 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm via Zoom