Author Frank Bruni and college advisor Alice Kleeman about college experience on September 22

How can students make the most of their college years? Join Frank Bruni, author and NY Times columnist, for a very special conversation with former M-A college advisor on Wednesday, Sept 22 from 5:00 t0 6:00 pm. Register online.

The publication of Frank Bruni’s Where You Go Is Not Who You’ll Be in 2015 brought common sense to the often-overwrought discussion of the college search and selection process.

At this Parent Education Series special event, Bruni takes the conversation to the next level to bring further common sense (and even inspiration) to a discussion of ways to realize the promise and potential of the college years.

Far from seeing these years as merely a step on the road to a job or career, Bruni—now teaching college students himself at Duke University—will offer thoughtful suggestions about making the most of the college experience.

Bruni will be in conversation with Alice Kleeman, the award-winning former College Advisor at Menlo-Atherton High School, Sequoia Union High School District.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by M-A PTA, Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture. The Parent Education Series is a program of The Parent Venture, a nonprofit organization.

